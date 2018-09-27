UPDATE: Roosevelt Fire Reaches 35% Containment; More Areas on SET Alert

JACKSON — More that 1,000 fire fighters continue to battle the Roosevelt Fire burning since September 15th in the Hoback Canyon 32 miles south of Jackson Hole.

Currently, the fire has reportedly burned over 50,856 acres with 35% containment as of this morning.

At the time of this release, this destructive fire has claimed over 40 homes in the Hoback Ranches subdivision. There have been 70 homes assessed at this time that have been saved due to the heroic efforts of the firefighters.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Assessment efforts continue in the area and may not be completed until tomorrow. The Roosevelt fire currently has staff working the fire actively around the clock to gain containment.

Evacuations of over 500 people were triggered by the fire in the last 10 days including the subdivisions of Upper Hoback, Thunder, Hoback Ranches, Bridger Estates, Rim Ranches, Rim Station area, Sargent Lane, Flying A Ranch, and the town of Bondurant.

More Areas on “SET” alert

Due to potential fire growth many surrounding areas near the fire remain on “SET” mode. Once more containment is established there are already plans to place “GO” areas back into the “SET” stage if they are safe to do so.

Unfortunately, the assessment process is time consuming and will be ongoing until authorities are able to notify every home owner of the status of their home.

Residents from the evacuated area will not be allowed to return to their homes for items or to check their homes until the evacuation has been lifted.

Plans are being developed to facilitate reentry when the Incident Management deems it safe to return. Back burning operations were put in place yesterday and continue through today keeping Highway 191 closed.

Fire crews are in the area and continue to protect structures near the rim and prevent the fire from going across Highway 191 and threatening additional areas.

An evacuation center for people effected by the fires managed by the American Red Cross still remains on standby and located at the LDS Church in Pinedale.

Due to highway closures from fire operations and activity a shelter is in place in Jackson Hole located at the Montessori School of the Tetons, also managed by the American Red Cross.

The Pinedale Lions Club is now assisting in coordination with the Bondurant Community Club to provide assistance for evacuees from the fire, if assistance is needed please email rooseveltfireaid@gmail.com to contact them for this incident.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize to the public that there is a current fire ban within Sublette County and many surrounding counties.

Updates can be found on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info. A Fire information line has been created by the Incident Management team in charge of the fire. The phone number for the Fire information line is 844-692-5341.

In addition the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office will share any information it receives from the Incident Management team on the progression of the fire.