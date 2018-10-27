UPDATE: Search for Missing Rock Springs Man Continues

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The search for a missing Rock Springs man south of the city near Pine Mountain will resume Saturday morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said 74-year-old Terry Meador of Rock Springs was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department by family members yesterday afternoon. He was believed to have gone hunting alone south of Rock Springs, so the information was passed on to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

County deputies took up the investigation at about 1:00 AM Friday and were informed by family members that a friend had located Mr. Meador’s unoccupied pickup, a blue 2013 Chevrolet, north of Pine Mountain.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Chevrolet pickup, found about 35 miles generally south of Rock Springs, was badly stuck and Mr. Meador’s hunting rifle was inside the cab.

Deputies and Sweetwater County Search & Rescue volunteers were on the scene Friday, the Sheriff’s Office mobile command post was set up, and search activities were commenced, with negative results as of Friday evening.

Lowell said the search will start up again Saturday morning with ground units and a helicopter volunteered by University of Utah Air Med. Updates on the search will be reported tomorrow.

Anyone with information, particularly those who may have encountered Meador, are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.