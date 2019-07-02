URA Announces Volunteer of the Month: Emily Lopez

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Emily Lopez as the Volunteer of the Month for June.

Emily is on the Promotions Committee. She has been instrumental in their campaigns such as “Spend $20 on the 20th.” She is the Broker/Owner at High Country Realty in Downtown Rock Springs. She has an Associates Degree in History and Spanish Literature from Western Wyoming Community College. She received her Bachelors’ Degree in History from University of Wyoming.

“It’s not related to what I do now at all!” Emily joked.

Emily prefers to stay in her current position since she enjoys renovating her own rental properties for others and investing in and renovating properties for others.

“Real estate is a fantastic investment and I enjoy every part of it and wanted to help others in that journey,” she shared.

Emily sees the growth in local volunteerism and hopes it will keep growing.

“Volunteering is important because if we don’t take actionable steps toward making things better, they’ll get worse over time,” Emily pointed out. “In small towns, volunteering gives small businesses an opportunity to give back to the community members who keeps us in business.”

She went on to say, “What stands out to me in Downtown is how much opportunity is available for small businesses and how much growth potential we have.”

She concluded by saying, “I’m excited to see Downtown Rock Springs develop over the next handful of years.”