URA Brings Businesses Together for Downtown Merchant Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting downtown merchants to attend the Downtown Merchant Meeting on Tuesday, January 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in the lobby of The Broadway Theater.

Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.

Topics may include customer satisfaction/retention, communication with other business owners, how to promote new products, ways to expand businesses which may include social media networking, setting long-term goals, developing a positive business vision in downtown and what type of impact local events have on businesses.

“We hope that every business in downtown has beat last year’s sales,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said. “Small businesses make downtown unique. It’s important that they still have their ‘game faces’ on, even when it’s slow. Some give up too soon. We want to remind them that we’re here for them and to stay strong.”

Brittain added, “Come prepared with questions and ideas. Great results happen when we work together.”

Meetings will be held quarterly with dates scheduled for April 20, July 29 and October 29. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA organization urges business owners to hold their heads high and come in with an open mind. They may send someone in his/her place to take notes if they cannot attend.