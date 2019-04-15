UW Seeks Public Comment on Tuition Recommendations

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming seeks public comment on recommendations regarding student tuition for the 2020-21 academic year.

At its May 2019 meeting, the Board of Trustees is expected to act on the recommendations from the UW administration, and public input will help inform the trustees’ decision.

The board is being asked to consider an increase in standard tuition rates. Wyoming resident undergraduate and graduate rates, along with nonresident graduate rates, would increase by 4 percent in line with the current tuition policy.

Nonresident undergraduate tuition is proposed to increase by up to 8 percent. A table, outlining the standard tuition rates for the 2019-2020 academic year, as well as the administration’s recommendations for the 2020-21 academic year, may be found here.

Those wishing to comment on the tuition increase should go to www.uwyo.edu/trustees/public-comment/web_form.html.

The deadline for written comments is 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 26. Alternately, those wishing to address the Board of Trustees directly during the May meeting will have that opportunity.

An agenda containing the date and time of the public comment period will be published May 3.

The tuition rates noted above do not include the university’s mandatory student fees or program fees. Additionally, these proposed rate changes do not apply to programs with differential or market-based tuition rates.

The university has moved up the schedule of approving tuition rates to be more transparent with prospective and current students and their families.