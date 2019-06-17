Vets at the Nets Offers Free Tennis Clinics for Area Veterans

ROCK SPRINGS — Start your weekend early by coming out to enjoy a Friday afternoon of tennis, food and fun with fellow military veterans in the area.

The Vets at the Nets event takes place at the Rock Springs High School tennis courts on June 21 with registration beginning at 3 p.m. and the clinic beginning at 3:30. Food will be served at 5:30 as well.

Racquets will be provided along with instruction and play for all ages, experience levels, & abilities. The tennis instructions will be provided by the University of Wyoming tennis coaching staff, followed by good food and friendly camaraderie.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

No preregistration will be required and for more information email cjenki18@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-2948. Get involved in one of many activities for Wyoming veterans. Find out more at wyvetsports.org.