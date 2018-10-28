[VIDEO] Green River Mayor and City Council Candidate Forums

SweetwaterNOW partnered up with the Green River Chamber of Commerce to host a forum on Oct. 25 at Green River City Hall. The forum featured candidates for Green River Mayor and City Council positions. Here are the archived videos for you to view.

Green River City Council Forum

Green River City Mayor Forum

View each candidate and their bio on SweetwaterNOW’s exclusive local election page to learn more about them before the election.

For any questions, please contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce.