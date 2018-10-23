Let’s Look at the Record
Not long after he took office in 2015, Sheriff Mike Lowell created a special drug and fugitive apprehension squad of detectives called the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG).
SNAAG has since been responsible for over 400 arrests and fugitive captures on charges that include drug dealing, drug trafficking, homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault and batter, and kidnaping. That’s what effective law enforcement is all about.
.Vote to Re-elect Sheriff Mike Lowell – Protecting What You Value Most
“My message for the people of Sweetwater County is this: to judge our level of success and accomplishments over the past three years, just check the record. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your Sheriff, and I would welcome the opportunity to continue leading the committed professionals of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in their most important duty: protecting what you value most.”
– Sheriff Mike Lowell
