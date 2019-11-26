Wanjoku to Run and Jump for the University of Nebraska

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs High School senior track athlete, Favour Wanjoku, signed her national letter of intent Tuesday morning to compete at the University of Nebraska following her high school graduation.

Wanjoku competes in Long Jump, Triple Jump, the 100 and 200 meter sprints, the 4×100 meter relay, 4×200 meter relay and the sprint medley.

“My favorites would definitely have to be the long and triple jump,” Wanjoku said.

Wanjoku is the reigning two-time Wyoming state champion for the outdoor 4A triple jump, earning the title in 2018 and 2019. As a sophomore, she snagged her first championship win in the event with a jump of 36-06.5. She then came back as a junior last year with a jump of 39-03.5, not only beating her 4A competitors, but out-jumping every other competitor in the state.

She also took first place in the long jump last outdoor season with a jump of 18-10.25, and snagged the indoor triple jump and long jump titles last year.

Last track season, she also earned a fourth place finish in both the outdoor 100 meter dash and the indoor 55 meter dash. She was also part of the first place winning 4×200 meter relay in indoor track and was part of the second place outdoor 1600 sprint medley relay team.

With all of this success, 6 letters in both indoor and outdoor, and a Gatorade Player of the year nomination, Wanjoku has become one of the very top track and field competitors in Wyoming, and even across the nation.

Wanjoku said “it feels really great,” to have signed with the University of Nebraska. Out of five schools Wanjoku was interested in, she narrowed her decision down to three: University of Wyoming, Utah State, and University of Nebraska.

“I went to visit the University of Wyoming and Utah State, and then University of Nebraska, and I just felt University of Nebraska was a better fit for me,” Wanjoku said.

She is looking forward to becoming part of a new family, having a new environment, and competing at a new level, however, she knows joining a division 1 program will not be easy.

“I definitely have to take my workouts more seriously and put more effort into everything I do,” she said. “I hope to bring more enthusiasm and spirit to the team, and to bring a little bit of Wyoming with me.”

She is excited to be a part of a bigger jumps crew in which they can all learn from each other.





Wanjoku said she never thought she would want to compete at the collegiate level until her sophomore year when she started realizing her potential.

“Since sophomore year it’s been a goal of mine,” she said of competing in college. “Before I didn’t think I wanted to run track and field at college, but ever since then, I’ve been set on wanting this.”

Her sophomore year is when she started triple jumping, which is arguably her best event.

“I kind of just found my events and found something that clicked for me my sophomore year. I just realized that I actually have potential in jumping and running, and I could take it a step further,” Wanjoku said.

While competing in the University of Nebraska track and field program, Wanjoku will also be putting a lot of focus on her studies.

“I hope to go the occupational therapy route, I want to be an occupational therapist in the future,” she said.

With the excitement of signing with a division 1 school, Wanjoku is even more motivated to garner success in the upcoming indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

“My goals this year is to definitely work hard this season and to improve in every meet that I compete in. I hope to get first in the triple jump each time I compete in it and to make top 2 in the long jump at every meet,” Wanjoku said. “I hope to go under 25 seconds the 200, and a really low 12 second time in the 100 meter. I hope to end the season with a 40 foot personal best in the triple jump and a 19’8” personal best in the long jump.”

A 40 foot triple jump would give her the Wyoming state record.