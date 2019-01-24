Wanted: Wyoming Athletes Ages 50+!

Pinedale boasts some of the finest Nordic Ski trails in the Rocky Mountain west, plenty of Alpine trails at White Pine Ski Resort, perfectly groomed ice at the Sublette County Ice Arena, and an 82,000 sq. ft. recreation center in the Pinedale Aquatic Center (swim/pickleball venue).

In addition to the competition, this year’s Games will also feature a kickoff concert on Thursday night at the Pinedale Auditorium headlined by John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. (Purchase tickets for the John McEuen concert at pinedalefinearts.com)