Wanted: Wyoming Athletes Ages 50+!

Mark your calendars now for a fun-filled weekend of active recreation in gorgeous Pinedale, WY.
The Wyoming Senior Winter Games return this February 7-9 in Pinedale and will feature a wide range of events including alpine and Nordic skiing, skate skiing, swimming, pickleball and fat tire biking.
Now in it’s 11-year Wyoming’s Senior Winter Games is open to all participants aged 50 and over.
Pinedale boasts some of the finest Nordic Ski trails in the Rocky Mountain west, plenty of Alpine trails at White Pine Ski Resort, perfectly groomed ice at the Sublette County Ice Arena, and an 82,000 sq. ft. recreation center in the Pinedale Aquatic Center (swim/pickleball venue).
In addition to the competition, this year’s Games will also feature a kickoff concert on Thursday night at the Pinedale Auditorium headlined by John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. (Purchase tickets for the John McEuen concert at pinedalefinearts.com)
A closing night banquet on Saturday, Feb. 9 will allow participants and their guests to enjoy happy hour, a slideshow of all events, dinner and music. Banquet guest speaker is Miekka Zanders, Executive Director of Legacy Lodge in Jackson Hole, who will speak on the importance of psychological and relationship health as a priority in total wellness.
On Friday, White Pine Ski Resort is hosting a French Meal as part of their International Dinner Club ($45/person, reservations required).
For area information, check out www.VisitPinedale.org.
For discounted lodging rates visit www.wyseniorolympics.com.
