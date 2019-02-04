Warm Up at the Frostbite 5K, 10K & Family Fun Run

Head out to Expedition Island on February 23, 2019 and warm up with the Frostbite 5K, 10K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run!
The race will begin on Expedition Island in Green River, WY and then enter on to the Greenbelt Pathway.
This is an out and back race for both the 5K and 10K.
Date: February 23, 2019
5K & 10K Start Time: 9:30 AM
Family Fun Run: 10:30 AM
Early Registration Ends February 15th
More Information
- First, second and third place prizes for each age division.
- T-shirts provided to all participants that are registered by February 15th.
- Late registrations are not guaranteed a shirt.
*No registration the day of the race.
