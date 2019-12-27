Washington Square Burns Down, Crews Work Through the Night to Extinguish Flames

GREEN RIVER — At 6:35 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Chief Mike Nomis confirmed the Washington Square fire had been extinguished. Fire crews worked throughout the night to contain the flames.

The former elementary school caught fire late Thursday evening. An update by the Green River Fire Department confirmed that 70 percent of the fire had been contained at 9:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According the Green River Fire Department’s Facebook page, “Fire crews fighting the blaze last night have been sent home and a new crew is on-site and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire throughout the day.”

The Green River Police Department also announced that in order to reduce traffic in the area, East 3rd North and North 1st East to Riverview Cemetery Road will be closed until further notice.

SweetwaterNOW will post updates about the tragic fire as information is made available.