Watch Out For Extremely Strong Winds Along I-80 This Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to watch out for extremely high winds along sections of both I-80 and I-25 beginning Sunday and through the early part of next week.

High profile vehicles are being urged to stay off the interstate as gusts between 65 and 75 miles per hour are possible during this time. Temperatures are expected to keep climbing into the low and mid-30s through next week, but be careful of those winds!

Here’s the weekend Road and Travel forecast from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.