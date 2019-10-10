Wear Your Best Costume for the Annual Green River Trunk or Treat

The Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street URA’s annual Trunk or Treat is back!

Head to Flaming Gorge Way on Saturday, October 12th from 11am-1pm for a costume contest, games, treats and fun. 🎃

Join us for a safe trick or treat that’s a blast for the whole family!

Check out these photos from last year for a sneak peak👇. (We’ll see you there!)









Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.