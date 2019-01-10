Weekend Snow Report for January 10 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

Skies were partly cloudy today under a building high pressure ridge. Temperatures this morning were in the teens and 20s. Daytime highs rose into the upper 20s and 30s in the mountains and into the 20s in the valleys. Winds were from the southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts. We are sad to report that there was an avalanche fatality today. A snowmobiler was caught, buried and did not survive. Teton County Search & Rescue volunteers responded to this incident which is reported to have occurred in the vicinity of Leidy Lake, southwest of Togwotee Pass. Additional information will be posted on our website as it becomes available. We plan to visit the site of this incident on Thursday.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, January 10, 2018

A low pressure trough is moving into the Pacific Northwest. Moisture ahead of this trough will move into our area overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some light snow showers. Temperature inversions will remain in place. Overnight lows will be in the teens. Daytime highs will be in the 20s. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be moderate. Areas of instability exist. Human triggered slab avalanches are possible on steep slopes in areas with poor snowpack structure and/or buried persistent weak layers. These slabs could be one to three feet deep. Evaluate the snowpack and terrain carefully.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Conditions will be dry under a high pressure ridge. Significant changes to the avalanche hazard are not expected.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

View a real-time snow accumulation map HERE.

