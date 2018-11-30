Western Hosting First Ever Public Open House in the Residence Halls

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College invites the community to the first Residence Halls Open House on Wednesday, December 5th from 6PM-8PM in Rocky Mountain Halls I&II.

The open house is an opportunity for community members and students interested in Western to see what living on campus is like and to talk to students who live there. Western strives to make students feel that it is their “home away from home.”

During the event, there will be activities and prizes. Western will be raffling off a Google Home, coffee maker, Starbucks gift set, and others. There will be a hot cocoa bar, great appetizers, cookies and treats.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Attendees will have the opportunity to take a tour led by student Ambassadors and Resident Assistants.

“Our residence halls are not dorms – they are “home” to our students. Unlike most of the student housing facilities in other colleges and universities, students have more privacy in their suites and are living in an apartment-like atmosphere,” said Aya Ohi, Coordinator of Housing at Western.

“At the event, you will be welcomed to our home to enjoy the festivities. Our knowledgeable student leaders and professionals will be present to answer any questions you have about our facilities and student life.”

“We also have current student residents invited to this event, so you can see how some students live on campus. We look forward to seeing you there,” Ohi continued.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend and bring along friends, family, or students.

For more information regarding this event please contact Aya Ohi at aohi@westernwyoming.edu, or for more information on Western’s Housing, please call (307) 382-1888.