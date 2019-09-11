Western to Host Hero Appreciation Day September 20-21

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host Hero Appreciation Days during a two-day celebration this month to honor first responders, veterans and military personal.

The event takes place September 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus.

Hero Appreciation Days is an event honoring our heroes for their service to our communities and country. The event will include military, fire, and law enforcement equipment displays, as well as museum exhibits. Senator Mike Enzi will attend Hero Appreciation Days and address attendees at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The community is invited to visit displays honoring law enforcement agencies in Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County courtesy of the Sweetwater County Museum.

Additionally, a Missing Man table, military and first responder equipment, Honor and Color Guard ceremonies, gift basket raffles, and fun activities like a pull-up bar, dog tag machine, and weight lifting bar will be featured.

World War II Jeeps and equipment will also be on display, provided by Ernest Stacy on Saturday the 21st. Doug Cubbison will present mess kits from the 19th and 20th century mess kits.

The City of Rock Springs will honor Sweetwater County’s women veterans, and the Daughters of the American Revolution will also honoring our Vietnam Vets.

There will also be WWI memorabilia displayed in Western’s Natural History Museum, opposite the pendulum near the atrium.

“Hero Appreciation Days celebrates the men and women who serve or have served their communities and country. It’s a comprehensive event that combines the past, present and future through educational exhibits, fun activities, and resources on campus,” stated Teresa Shafe, Chairperson of Hero Appreciation Days.

There will also be resources on campus for veterans such as The Veteran’s Administration, Wyoming at Work to assist with resumes and job search assistance, and The Mobile Vet Center Van.

This event is free and open to the public and the entire community members is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Teresa Shafe at tshafe@westernwyoming.edu, or check the Mustang Connections App at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.