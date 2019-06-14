Western Wyoming Beverages Limbos into Summer 2019

Western Wyoming Beverages and Bud light partner up once again to bring fun to Southwest Wyoming; this time in a Limbo competition.

The lowest Limbo in Wyoming will win a Bud light Getaway Trip to Vail for a chance to compete for another Bud light Getaway trip to Key West.

Contestants will compete at one of 11 events throughout Southwest Wyoming. The top contestant score from all the events will be entered against the rest of Wyoming Participants.

Be sure to join in one or more of the events!

Schedule

Rock Springs

June 19th l Pourhouse l 7 PM, Horses & Harleys l 8-8:30 PM

l l 7 PM, l 8-8:30 PM June 20th l Buddha Bobs l 7 PM, Steve’s Wyoming Club l 8-8:30 PM

l l 7 PM, l 8-8:30 PM June 26th l Porky’s l 7 PM, Bomber’s 8-8:30 PM

Green River

June 14th l Club 86 l 6:30-8 PM, Hitching Post l 8:15-9:45 PM

l l 6:30-8 PM, l 8:15-9:45 PM June 28th l Embassy Tavern l 6:30-8 PM, Ponderosa Bar l 8:15-9:45

Evanston

June 19th l Legal Tender l 7:30 PM

l l 7:30 PM June 20th l OTB l 7:30 PM

l l 7:30 PM June 21st l Uinta Lanes l 7:30 PM

l l 7:30 PM June 22nd l Kate’s l 7:30 PM

Western Wyoming Beverages believes in enjoying what you do and giving back to those who enjoy Bud Light as much as we do. We encourage all (legally) to join us at one of the events and enjoy a Bud Light responsibly.

Full information about the event can be found on our home page at:

www.westernwyomingbeverages.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.