Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac to Donate to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in July

SOUTHWEST WYOMING– Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is partnering with United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) to help further Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac will donate $35, the cost for one child to be enrolled in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming for a year, for each vehicle sold in the month of July.

“It is the fundamentals of a great educational foundation to instill the love and joy of reading in children of all ages. We are thankful for the chance to partner with United Way to give children in our community every possible opportunity to grow and develop,” Andria Whisler Smith, owner of Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac said.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails one book a month, for free, to every enrolled child. Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library to guarantee access to books and to inspire parents to read to their children as much as possible.

The Imagination Library pays for the books and UWSW raises funds to cover the cost of shipping the books, which is about $35 a year per child, and makes the program accessible to all preschool children in the area. Currently, 2,398 children in Southwest Wyoming are enrolled in the program and 4,160 have graduated.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program aligns with our Education Initiative to increase kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading scores and high school graduation rates. Research shows that reading aloud is the single most important thing you can do to help a child prepare for reading and learning,” Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming said.

Parents can enroll their children for this program online by visiting swuntiedway.org. Paper forms are also available at the UWSW office, 510 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY.

For more information on how you can help more children in Southwest Wyoming receive age-appropriate books, please contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or srichno@swunitedway.org