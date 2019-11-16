WHYoming: Kimberly May & Julie Godfrey

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Kimberly May and Julie Godfrey, members of the Salvation Army board of directors, and local Salvation Army bell ringers.

Kim is the Salvation Army Board Chairperson, as well as the Independence Program Coordinator at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. Julie is the Salvation Army Board Treasurer, the Rock Springs Bell Ringer Coordinator, and she also works at Broadway Bargains.

With the Salvation Army bell ringing season coming up soon, Kim and Julie are reminding the community to open up their generosity by either donating this holiday season, or by donating their time by being a bell ringer.

Location dates and times for this year’s bell ringing season are as follows:

Albertson’s: November 20-27 and December 17-24

Smith’s (Green River and Rock Springs): November 20-27 and November 29-December 24

Walmart: November 29- December 24

Murdoch’s: to be determined

To sign up to be a volunteer bell ringer, you can contact the Sweetwater Family Resource Center at 307-362-6549; Julie, Rock Springs Bell Ringing Coordinator at 307-922-3897; or Brooke Barna, Green River Bell Ringing Coordinator at 307-212-2473.

