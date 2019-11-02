WHYoming: Lois Zebre

You’re a breast cancer survivor. Can you tell me a bit about your battle?

I was diagnosed in 2003, and my cancer was found by a routine annual mammogram. I was told at the time that there were masses in both breasts. My doctors had a hard time finding the cancer it was just very small, about the size of a pea.

They figured I could just have a lumpectomy and wouldn’t require any treatment after that. When I had the surgery, they found that the left breast was benign, and the tumor was in the right breast. They found out that the cancer had spread into my lymph nodes, and they removed 14 lymph nodes. They didn’t know if that was all of it, but they decided they couldn’t do any more surgery.

At that point, it was diagnosed as Stage 4.

My surgeon had the option to do a second surgery and remove the entire breast, or I could go through treatments. So they decided to have me do chemotherapy and radiation.

I was on a 16-week treatment of chemotherapy, every other week. They did the first treatment in Salt Lake and then I was able to do the rest of it in Rock Springs.

I had been through about 16 days of treatment when I started losing my hair, and that was probably the most traumatic part. When it started falling out I called my daughter and told her to bring the clippers and she and I both just cried. It started growing back in during the Spring.

I also qualified for a clinical study, which was funded by the military and I found that quite interesting. That was an 18-day, continual treatment. The medication would change every six days.

When it came time for radiation, they didn’t do radiation in Rock Springs, so I could choose between Cheyenne, Casper, and Salt Lake. Since my daughter lives in Cheyenne, I went there for six weeks.

I had my first chemo treatment the week before Thanksgiving and I finished radiation on Memorial Day weekend, so it was about six months.

I’ve been cancer free for 16 years now. All I can say is how very important it is to get a mammogram every year.

.