Wilson Named Second Team All-American by USA Today

LARAMIE — Senior linebacker Logan Wilson continues to rack up the postseason honors being named Second Team All-American by USA Today. It is his second All-American honor after being named First Team by Pro Football Focus. He is the first All-America honoree for Wyoming since Chase Roullier was named to the Second Team in 2016.



He was one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award, and was the only finalist from a non-autonomous five conference team. Wilson ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 23 in the nation in total interceptions, with four.

Wilson ranks No. 6 in the MW and No. 51 in the nation in total tackles, averaging 8.2 per game (98 total tackles). He also has 7.5 tackles for losses for 23 yards, 1.0 sack for 7 yards and 1 forced fumble for the 2019 season.

He has had five double-figure tackle games this season, including: 13 vs. Missouri, 11 at Texas State, 11 vs. Idaho and 10 at Boise State and Air force. His 98 tackles this season has moved him into the No. 4 spot in Mountain West history in career tackles with 414.

He leads a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the NCAA in Scoring Defense, allowing only 17.8 points per game. The Cowboys rank No. 2 in the MW and No. 9 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 99.4 yards rushing per game.