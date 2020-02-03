Wind and Snow with a High Near 17

Weather Story

Locally heavy snow in the central portion of the state. Light to moderate snow in the south. Snow from Sweetwater to Natrona will be accompanied by strong winds. Much colder temperatures. Travel will be very hazardous today and tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow, mainly before 3pm. Patchy blowing snow after 7am. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Temperature falling to around 15 by 9am. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Patchy blowing snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.