Winter Conditions and Crashes Cause Road Closures Along I-80

WYOMING– As of 5:30 am, Thursday, November 21, much of I-80 is closed, due to rolling closures, winter conditions, and crashes.

While the westbound lanes from the Utah state line through Rock Springs are open with wet and slick conditions, with snowfall and strong winds, the eastbound lanes are closed due to rolling closures. Estimated opening time is five to seven hours, as of 5:30 am.

However, local traffic is being allowed to travel between Rock Springs and Green River.

I-80 from the airport exit outside Rock Springs through Laramie is closed, both directions. These closures are due to winter conditions and crashes. As of 5:30 am, the roads are expected to be open in five to seven hours.

From Laramie to Cheyenne, the eastbound lanes are open with slick conditions. The westbound lanes are closed due to rolling closures. Estimated opening time as of 5:30 am is five to seven hours.

SweetwaterNOW will keep you updated as these road conditions and closures change.