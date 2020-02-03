Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions of Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — A relatively mild weekend turned into a huge storm front in the early hours of Monday morning shutting down many of the thoroughfares around the Cowboy State.

Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Laramie remains closed in both directions at this hour, while all roads leading into Casper are shut down as well. I-80 westbound toward Evanston is currently open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising no unnecessary travel today.

Students, faculty, and staff are enjoying a rare snow day in both Sweetwater County school districts today, and many other entities from Western Wyoming Community College, Star Transit and Young at Heart Senior Center are also closed.

Please be cautious driving around town today as heavy commercial traffic waits for the interstate to open and snowplows are out trying to clean up the streets.

A line of semi truck drivers wait patiently at the Sweetwater County Events Complex for the interstate to open eastbound.

Elk Street just outside the Renegade Cafe.

The National Weather Service reports snow will begin to subside by tomorrow but expect bitter cold wind chill temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

