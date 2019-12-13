Wolves Feature Three Top-Ranked Wrestlers Heading Into Week 0

GREEN RIVER — The high school wrestling season is underway. The Green River Wolves have several wrestlers that have been ranked among the top wrestlers in 4A going into week zero. The Wolves have three first-ranked wrestlers along with eleven other ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes.

Green River begins the season this weekend at the Evanston Invitational on December 13 through December 14. You can read more about the Wolves in SweetwaterNOW’s GRHS wrestling preview.

Below are the rankings for the GRHS wrestling team provided by wyowrestling.com:

106

3. T. Scicluna

4. T. Dalton

113

1. D. Martinez

120

1. C. Mele

6. H. Davis

126

2. K. Flores

5. N. Campos

132

3. K. Knezovich

152

4. J. Weipert

160

3. J. Leininger

195

1. P. Tucker

6. K. Bartlett

220

2. K. Lloyd

6. S. Wilde