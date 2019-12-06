GRHS Wrestling | 2019 Preview

The 2019-20 Green River High School winter sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 winter sports season at GRHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Wolves!

GRHS WRESTLING OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Josh Wisniewski



2018 Results: Finished 2nd at the 4A state wrestling tournament.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We are a really tough group. Tough minded individuals that are scrappy. I think one of the best parts of our team is that we are pinners. If we get top position, we are turning guys and putting them on their backs. Our kids have that mentality.

A couple things that we do really well at but could work on is getting off the bottom and not letting opponents ride us out. We got better at that towards the end of last year and I’m expecting improvements this year.

We do really well on our takedowns. We need to have an attacking mindset and get after those takedowns.

I’m excited about the season. We changed up our schedule a little bit and we are going to some bigger tournaments. I think it’s going to set us up really nicely for the end of the year. We’re going to be battle tested. When we go up against some of the other kids in the state that are pretty tough we will have already wrestled some tough kids out of state. I think it’s going to really help us in the long run.”



RISING STARS

Clayson Mele

Dominic Martinez

Payton Tucker



MY THOUGHTS

The Green River Wolves wrestling squad proved to be one of the best teams in 4A during the 2018 season. Green River finished second at the state tournament and crowned three state champions in the process.

Perhaps the best news for the Wolves this season is that they return all three state champions from last year. Clayson Mele, Dominic Martinez and Payton Tucker will play an important role in leading Green River towards a state title this season. Overall, the Wolves’ roster is equally balanced with youth and experience. Mix in the brotherhood that has been created and this wrestling team poses to be another top team again in 2019-20. Green River also brings back many state qualifiers and placers from last season.

As coach Wisniewski put it, last year has set up the Wolves for a successful 2019-20 season. Green River competed with last year’s Kelly Walsh squad which went on to win the state title in 2018. This season will be all about building off of last year towards a state title.



2019 WRESTLING SCHEDULE 📅

*Bold indicates home event 12/13-14 – Evanston Invite – TBA

12/20-21 – Wasatch Duals (Heber City) – TBA

01/03-04 – Thoman Invitational – TBA

01/10-11 – Uintah High School – TBA

01/17-18 – Rockwell Rumble – TBA 01/22 – Star Valley – 6:00 p.m.



01/31-02/01 – Ron Thon – TBA

02/05 – Evanston Schools – 6:00 p.m.

02/08 – Conference Duals – TBA

02/13 – Rock Springs High School – 6:00 p.m.

02/21-22 – Regionals @ Natrona – TBA

02/28-29 – State @ Casper – TBA

