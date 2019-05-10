Wolves Soccer Advances to Regional Championship Game

CASPER — Dramatic would be a fitting definition for the 4A West Regional Tournament in Casper. Green River High School, who came into the tournament as a fifth seed, has fit in perfectly with that definition. On Thursday, the Wolves earned a victory over the fourth seeded Rock Springs Tigers to qualify for the state tournament.

Friday afternoon featured a matchup against the first seed, Kelly Walsh. The Wolves defeated Kelly Walsh in a 1-0 final score to advance to the regional championship game on Saturday. Green River’s lone goal was found in the first half by senior Chase Stoeger.

The Wolves’ defense played extremely well throughout the entire game as Kelly Walsh nearly averaged three goals a game during the regular season. It should be noted that the Wolves handed the Trojans their third shutout of the season.

Green River will kick-off at 4 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of the Star Valley/Jackson game. The Wolves are a combined 0-3 against Star Valley and Jackson.