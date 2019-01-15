Wolves Wrestlers Finish Third at Tournament of Champions

VERNAL, Utah– The Green River High School wrestling team competed at the Tournament of Champions over the weekend at Vernal, Utah.

The Wolves took third place out of 31 teams, totaling up 183 team points.

Green River’s Clayson Mele took first place in the 106 weight class, going undefeated throughout the tournament. Jacob Weipert took second in the 132 class, going 4-1, only dropping the first-place match.

Kade Flores finished in third place (6-1) in the 120 weight class. In the 182 weight class, Payton Tucker went 5-1 to take third place.

Dominic Martinez took fourth in the 113 class, going 5-2. In the 160 weight class, Jon Ty Leininger took fourth place, going 4-2.

In the 126 class, Kade Knezovich took seventh (5-1). Tanner Adam took eighth place in the 152 weight class, going 3-3.

GRHS Tournament of Champions Results



106– Clayson Mele (21-6) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Clayson Mele (Green River) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Clayson Mele (Green River) 21-6 won by fall over Jerret Sinks (Norwood) 8-7 (Fall 1:39)

Quarterfinal – Clayson Mele (Green River) 21-6 won by fall over Kyler Campbell (Hayden) 14-5 (Fall 0:53)

Semifinal – Clayson Mele (Green River) 21-6 won by fall over Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest) 19-7 (Fall 2:48)

1st Place Match – Clayson Mele (Green River) 21-6 won by decision over Brady Merkley (Uintah) 22-5 (Dec 16-9)

113– Dominic Martinez (22-3) placed 4th and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 won by fall over Reagan Todd (Paonia) 7-8 (Fall 3:31)

Quarterfinal – Drew Lang (West) 33-7 won by fall over Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Round 4 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 won by fall over Bryce Fragala (Syracuse) 13-7 (Fall 4:04)

Cons. Round 5 – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 won by fall over Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 24-5 (Fall 4:20)

Cons. Semi – Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 won by decision over Cole Huber (Uintah) 23-10 (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match – Drew Lang (West) 33-7 won by decision over Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-3 (Dec 8-5)

120– Kade Flores (24-3) placed 3rd and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 won by fall over Braydan Robles (North Sevier) 26-14 (Fall 0:34)

Quarterfinal – Colter Julian (Kemmerer) 13-5 won by decision over Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 4 – Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 won by fall over Joshua Um (Eaglecrest) 15-9 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 5 – Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 won by decision over Channing Warner (Juab) 37-6 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Semi – Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 won by fall over Cooper Cox (Maple Mountain) 16-6 (Fall 2:30)

3rd Place Match – Kade Flores (Green River) 24-3 won by fall over Grady Nickolaus (Montrose) 23-4 (Fall 2:19)

126– Kade Knezovich (12-6) placed 7th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 12-6 won by major decision over Bryce Rowley (Rifle) 3-4 (MD 13-2)

Champ. Round 2 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 12-6 won by fall over Dusty Clayburn (Duchesne) 20-21 (Fall 5:34)

Quarterfinal – Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer) 20-3 won by fall over Kade Knezovich (Green River) 12-6 (Fall 1:45)

Cons. Round 4 – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 12-6 won by decision over Gunnar Harrison (Uintah 2) 11-6 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 5 – Kaleb Sanchez (Duchesne) 25-8 won by decision over Kade Knezovich (Green River) 12-6 (Dec 10-3)

7th Place Match – Kade Knezovich (Green River) 12-6 won by injury default over Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) 16-8 (Inj. 2:13)

132– Jacob Weipert (18-7) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) 18-7 won by fall over Jarrin Crandall (Delta) 1-4 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Weipert (Green River) 18-7 won by major decision over Skyler Nelson (Syracuse) 10-18 (MD 10-2)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Weipert (Green River) 18-7 won by decision over Colby Harper (Duchesne) 22-9 (Dec 2-1)

Semifinal – Jacob Weipert (Green River) 18-7 won by decision over Kendell Cummings (Evanston) 17-9 (Dec 2-1)

1st Place Match – August Harrison (Uintah) 24-3 won by fall over Jacob Weipert (Green River) 18-7 (Fall 1:53)

138– Justin Flores (13-7) scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Flores (Green River) 13-7 won by fall over Brock Roberts (Evanston) 11-8 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 2 – Donny Proffit (Kemmerer) 24-1 won by fall over Justin Flores (Green River) 13-7 (Fall 3:26)

Cons. Round 2 – Justin Flores (Green River) 13-7 won by fall over Jaxon Verduzco (Duchesne) 15-10 (Fall 0:10)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Flores (Green River) 13-7 won by fall over Tytus Coombs (Rangely) 14-2 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 4 – Dylan Dick (Uintah) 18-5 won by tech fall over Justin Flores (Green River) 13-7 (TF-1.5 3:14 (19-3))

145– Garrett Harris (16-7) scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Harris (Green River) 16-7 won by fall over Kody Logan (Soroco) 3-2 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 2 – Garrett Harris (Green River) 16-7 won by decision over Conrad Demann (Rifle) 18-9 (Dec 14-9)

Quarterfinal – Koby Smith (Uintah) 14-9 won by fall over Garrett Harris (Green River) 16-7 (Fall 4:52)

Cons. Round 4 – Morgan Orum (Pleasant Grove 2) 4-3 won by decision over Garrett Harris (Green River) 16-7 (Dec 7-2)

152– Tanner Adam (13-10) placed 8th and scored 11.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Adam (Green River) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Tanner Adam (Green River) 13-10 won by tech fall over Kyler Johnson (North Sevier) 29-20 (TF-1.5 5:43 (20-4))

Quarterfinal – Tyler Lynn (Juab) 37-6 won by decision over Tanner Adam (Green River) 13-10 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Tanner Adam (Green River) 13-10 won by fall over Kane Williams (Soroco) 10-8 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 5 – Dillon Tiffany (Rifle) 18-8 won by fall over Tanner Adam (Green River) 13-10 (Fall 2:04)

7th Place Match – Damon Dodson (Pleasant Grove) 23-6 won by decision over Tanner Adam (Green River) 13-10 (Dec 6-1)

160– Jon Ty Leininger (20-6) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 20-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 20-6 won by fall over Ridic Migliari (Carbon ) 22-15 (Fall 1:57)

Quarterfinal – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 20-6 won by decision over Tytan Smith (Syracuse) 28-7 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Andrew Jensen (Maple Mountain) 18-4 won by fall over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 20-6 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Semi – Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 20-6 won by fall over Wyatt Harmon (Juab) 35-9 (Fall 4:05)

3rd Place Match – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) 21-1 won by decision over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 20-6 (Dec 8-3)

182– Payton Tucker (21-3) placed 3rd and scored 21.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Payton Tucker (Green River) 21-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Payton Tucker (Green River) 21-3 won by fall over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) 13-11 (Fall 3:21)

Quarterfinal – Payton Tucker (Green River) 21-3 won by decision over Hunter Planansky (Hayden) 20-2 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal – Anthony Felice (Paonia) 14-5 won by fall over Payton Tucker (Green River) 21-3 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Semi – Payton Tucker (Green River) 21-3 won by tech fall over Ryker Blackburn (Duchesne) 36-4 (TF-1.5 4:28 (17-0))

3rd Place Match – Payton Tucker (Green River) 21-3 won by decision over Hunter Planansky (Hayden) 20-2 (Dec 4-0)

195– Sage Wilde (7-9)

Champ. Round 1 – Sage Wilde (Green River) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Gauge Lockhart (Delta) 18-5 won by fall over Sage Wilde (Green River) 7-9 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Sage Wilde (Green River) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Pablo Escalante (Evanston) 16-4 won by fall over Sage Wilde (Green River) 7-9 (Fall 1:41)

Team Scores (Through 10th Place)

1 Uintah 248.0

2 Juab 196.0

3 Green River 183.0

4 Pleasant Grove 172.0

5 Maple Mountain 169.5

6 Rock Springs 150.5

7 Syracuse 134.0

8 Eaglecrest 113.0

9 Kemmerer 109.5

10 Paonia 101.0



Up Next

The Wolves will travel to Idaho Falls, Idaho this weekend for the Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19.