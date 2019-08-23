Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash Near Sheridan

CHEYENNE– On August 21, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 27 on Interstate 90 near Sheridan, Wyoming. Around 11:48 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motorcycle crash.

A 2008 Honda Gold Wing was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when the driver experienced a mechanical issue with the motorcycle causing him to lose control of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 62-year-old Springfield, Tennessee resident Barry Fulton. Fulton was wearing his helmet and transported to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 57-year-old Springfield, Tennessee resident Debra Fulton. She was wearing her helmet and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Equipment failure is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 106th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 67 in 2018, 96 in 2017, and 74 in 2016 to date.