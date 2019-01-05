WWCC Wrestling Finishes Third in NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals

LOUISVILLE — Western Wyoming Wrestling headed to Louisville, Kentucky this weekend to take part in the NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals. The Mustangs took third place overall in the NJCAA division of the tournament.

Western was one of 84 teams that competed in the event. While the Mustangs wrestled under the NJCAA division, four other divisions including the NCAA II, NCAA III, NAIA and Women also participated.

The Mustangs dominated Friday in winning fashion. Both Cowley and Southwest Oregon fell victim to Western in a combined 91-0 shutout between the two matches. Shutting out the two schools was no easy task, but advanced Western to the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the semi-finals the Mustangs squared off with Northwest Tech — the eventual NJCAA champions in the tournament. Northwest was supported by a cast of talented wrestlers who proved to be too much for Western and ended all chances at the championship match.

Western bounced back in the consolation bracket against #10 Nassau out of New York and won the match to take home the third place trophy for the NJCAA division.

“I was proud of the way our guys fought in the match,” head coach Art Castillo said. “They wanted it and they leaned on each other and went out and finished the job and got the next best thing, third.”

For coach Castillo and his squad, the experience will help them down the road as the season continues to progress.

“We will use this experience down the stretch and help us at the individual national tournament in March,” Castillo said.