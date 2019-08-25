We live in the Cowboy State, where when things get tough, we simply “Cowboy Up” and try to carry our burden alone. But we can never accomplish alone the things that we can accomplish together. Wyoming needs an encounter with God and that is going to take every born again believer to step up and answer the call to lead. The Kingdom is calling out leaders to encourage, equip and strengthen Christ’s Bride. Answer the call and begin your journey.

Ecclesiastes 4:12 (NLT) A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.

We Lead By Serving

Leadership is an act of service and we are most like Jesus when we serve others. Jesus never placed Himself above others and He led and loved through His service to others.

John 13:13-17 (ESV) You call me Teacher and Lord, and you are right, for so I am. 14 If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. 15 For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you. 16 Truly, truly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him. 17 If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them.

It Takes Humility To Lead. Many wish to take a stage, but few will wash the feet of others. We must humble ourselves in order to genuinely serve the way that Jesus demonstrated.

It Takes Patience To Lead. Each disciple responded to Jesus differently and in their own time. We must ask God each day what needs to be done and have the patience to see it through. Remember that God does things in His own time.

It Takes Consistency To Lead. It might take longer to wash all 24 feet, but without consistency, the full impact of the service might not be fulfilled. Stay the course to its completion.

We Lead By Suffering

True leadership comes at the cost of time and personal investment. We may have to sacrifice our plans or invest personally in the life of another. But the reward of leading others to a relationship with God is well worth the sacrifice.

Matthew 16:24 (NLT) Then Jesus said to his disciples, “If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross, and follow me.

Leaders Risk Being Misunderstood.

Leaders inherently take a risk when leading people, and one of those risks is the possibility of being misunderstood. However, there is not time to respond to misunderstanding with self-defense. We must learn from mistakes, love God and continue to lead others.

Hebrews 13:17 (NLT) Obey your spiritual leaders, and do what they say. Their work is to watch over your souls, and they are accountable to God. Give them reason to do this with joy and not with sorrow. That would certainly not be for your benefit.

We Lead By Seeking

By truly seeking to know God, we better inspire and lead others.

Matthew 6:33 (NLT) Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.

We Lead to Find. The only way to really know our Father is in walking side by side with Him. It is in this day to day relationship that we come to know how to help others.

We Lead to Love God. We serve by leading because we want to know God. We want to be with Him. When He tells us to lead, we lead because we are after our Father and His heart.

John 14:21 (NLT) Those who accept my commandments and obey them are the ones who love me. And because they love me, my Father will love them. And I will love them and reveal myself to each of them.”

Why Would Anyone Do This?

Leadership is not about having the answers or being strong or talented. It’s about exercising the courage it takes to begin a journey with Father. Wyoming WANTS to meet Jesus and each of us has a role in leading that charge.