WYCF Success Story: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Success Story
This story is part of the Wyoming Community Foundations challenge to get community members to vote for 1 of 3 local non-profit organizations, including the YWCA of Sweetwater County, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, and CLIMB Wyoming.
The non-profit with the most votes will receive a $500 grant provided by Searle Brothers Construction.
The Boys & Girls of Sweetwater County’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens with a pay it forward attitude. We hold our teens to a high standard when it comes to grades, attitudes, and participation at the club.
Our goal is to prepare them with the necessary tools so that they graduate from high school, move on to higher education and the desire to be active community members.
We are very excited to share that one of our long-time club members, Julaire Doak, who has attended our Club for 7 years and is currently a senior at Rock Spring High School, was awarded a special scholarship (exclusive to Boys & Girls Club members from around the state).
It is an amazing opportunity and Julaire is planning to take full advantage of this scholarship by attending the University of Wyoming this fall to study a health science major and begin her journey to become an orthodontist.
The Great Futures Gold Standard Scholarship offered through the University of Wyoming is a competitive scholarship that is open to 12th grade Club members who consistently attend their local Boys & Girls Club. This scholarship provides tuition and fees at the University of Wyoming for up to six years with an estimated value of $20,000. This year three Club members throughout the state of Wyoming where selected as recipients to receive this scholarship.
The three recipients were:
- Julaire Doak from the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County
- Jacob Pacheco from the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County
- Leanna Rowland from the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.
“I joined the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County in sixth grade. I was a little nervous at first, but eventually it became a second home to me. They taught me right versus wrong, had staff who became mentors to me, and experiences that impacted my life. My Club family has helped me through all my difficult times and all the good time too. If anything is going on at home or at school, they have supported me through it and given me the tools to overcome.
The Club staff always took the time to help me with my homework and encouraged me to do better in school…The Club has changed my life for the better and continues to push me to succeed in school and life. All the good experiences and struggles I have encountered have inspired me to pursue my dream. I will go to college and become a successful orthodontist,” stated Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County member, Julaire Doak.
Our Club could not be prouder or more excited to have been able to help provide such an amazing opportunity for Julaire. Our goal is to continue to work hard to provide opportunities like this one and other to our members and future members so that they can be successful throughout their lives.
How You Would Use the $500 Grant Provided by Searle Brothers?
If the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is awarded the grant provided by Searle Brothers Construction, we will continue to provide tools and opportunities for our Club members in the areas of education and career readiness. Whether it is to a 2- or 4-year college, a technical school, or the military, our Club is dedicated to helping provide assistance to club in these areas.
Funds to help our education and career readiness program will allow us to connect with the community more, giving our Club members more experiences that will benefit their future. We can connect with the local community college, have lunches with professionals in different career fields, and provide education on career readiness.
Our Club provides assistance with homework and pushes our members to stay on the path towards graduation. Right now, 1 out of 6 students fail to graduate from high school on time. We provide a positive place for youth to focus on their grades, set goals for their future, and learn about options to further their education. From first job to dream job, our Club has a unique approach to workforce readiness. We prepare our youth for success in their first jobs and help them develop a plan to achieve their chosen careers. Our Club members will have the skills to write a resume and the confidence for a job interview. We will give them the tools they need to figure out which career path benefits them and their future. When we invest in our youth, the whole community continues to grow and thrive.