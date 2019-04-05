WYCF Success Story: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

“I joined the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County in sixth grade. I was a little nervous at first, but eventually it became a second home to me. They taught me right versus wrong, had staff who became mentors to me, and experiences that impacted my life. My Club family has helped me through all my difficult times and all the good time too. If anything is going on at home or at school, they have supported me through it and given me the tools to overcome.

The Club staff always took the time to help me with my homework and encouraged me to do better in school…The Club has changed my life for the better and continues to push me to succeed in school and life. All the good experiences and struggles I have encountered have inspired me to pursue my dream. I will go to college and become a successful orthodontist,” stated Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County member, Julaire Doak.

Our Club could not be prouder or more excited to have been able to help provide such an amazing opportunity for Julaire. Our goal is to continue to work hard to provide opportunities like this one and other to our members and future members so that they can be successful throughout their lives.