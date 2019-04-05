Social Event to Showcase Grantmaking Impact in Rock Springs

The Rock Springs Local Board of the Wyoming Community Foundation is hosting an event highlighting WYCF grantmaking and 2019 grantees.

This event will highlight the work WYCF does in Sweetwater County and will spotlight the most recent grant recipients in the area.

Wyoming Community Foundation Beer & Wine Social

WHEN

April 11, 2019
5:30pm- 7:30pm

WHERE

Broadway Theater
618 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

RSVP HERE


Community Challenge

Leading up to the Beer & Wine Social, the Rock Springs Local Board is challenging community members to vote for 1 of 3 local nonprofits, including Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, CLIMB Wyoming, and YWCA of Sweetwater County. 

Before you VOTE, please read each success story and decide who you feel should be the grant recipient.

Success Story: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Success Story: Climb WY

Success Story: YWCA of Sweetwater County

VOTE HERE

The nonprofit with the most votes will receive a $500 grant provided by Searle Brothers Construction.

Voting will be available online through Sweetwater Now from Friday, April 5th until Wednesday, April 10th, and in-person voting will be available the evening of the Beer and Wine Social.

This campaign is intended to demonstrate the greater impact the local board of WYCF can have with increased unrestricted grant funding.

“We’re here to help strengthen our community. Thanks to our generous donors, we can support incredible organizations all across the county. With increased unrestricted funding, we could do even more!”

– Jack Costantino, Rock Springs Local Board Chair

In addition to the challenge, the event will honor 2019 grantees and will emphasize the impact the Rock Springs Local Board of WYCF has had in Sweetwater County.

Since its inception in 1996, the local board has granted more than a half million dollars to nonprofit organizations in the area.

In 2018, WYCF granted over $8.5 million to nonprofits across the state. The mission of the Wyoming Community Foundation is to connect people who care with causes that matter to build a better Wyoming, and the Rock Springs Local Board is doing just that in Sweetwater County.

To learn more about the WYCF and the Rock Springs Local Board, call (307) 721-8300 or visit www.wycf.org.

