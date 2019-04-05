WYCF Success Story: CLIMB Wyoming | Sweetwater Area

One such graduate, Sasha, recently completed the Commercial Driver License (CDL) training. When she joined Climb, she was very worried about making ends meet for herself and two young children. She was unhappy working in customer service only, not having a stable career, and raising her 2-year-old and 2week-old on government assistance. She felt helpless and didn’t know what to do so she came to an information meeting. Throughout the program her strengths were apparent as a leader for the other women helping them learn the skills in the driving training. Sasha was the first participant to pass her state CDL test on the first try and was quickly hired to work for a construction company where she has continued to find success.

Since graduating Sasha has become engaged, bought a house, is able to pay all her bills on her own, and feels a sense of freedom for one of the first times in her life. She has so much pride and a feeling of accomplishment being able to provide by meeting one of her goals quickly, which was buying a house.

She is also completely off all government assistance. She also frequently volunteers to speak on Climbs behalf to encourage the community to support the program and help encourage other women to apply. Sasha was earning $15,000 a year before Climb, and since being hired with her CDL she is earning a sustainable wage of $40,000.