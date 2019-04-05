WYCF Success Story: CLIMB Wyoming | Sweetwater Area

CLIMB Wyoming Success Story
This story is part of the Wyoming Community Foundations challenge to get community members to vote for 1 of 3 local non-profit organizations, including the YWCA of Sweetwater County, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, and CLIMB Wyoming.
The non-profit with the most votes will receive a $500 grant provided by Searle Brothers Construction.
Since its inception in 2004, Sweetwater Climb has been committed to helping low- income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement.
Climb has positively impacted the lives of over 200 single mothers and of their children living at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. Climb brings about systemic change for participants and their families through a comprehensive, evidence-based model.
This change creates both personal and professional success to graduates.
One such graduate, Sasha, recently completed the Commercial Driver License (CDL) training. When she joined Climb, she was very worried about making ends meet for herself and two young children. She was unhappy working in customer service only, not having a stable career, and raising her 2-year-old and 2week-old on government assistance. She felt helpless and didn’t know what to do so she came to an information meeting. Throughout the program her strengths were apparent as a leader for the other women helping them learn the skills in the driving training. Sasha was the first participant to pass her state CDL test on the first try and was quickly hired to work for a construction company where she has continued to find success.
Since graduating Sasha has become engaged, bought a house, is able to pay all her bills on her own, and feels a sense of freedom for one of the first times in her life. She has so much pride and a feeling of accomplishment being able to provide by meeting one of her goals quickly, which was buying a house.
She is also completely off all government assistance. She also frequently volunteers to speak on Climbs behalf to encourage the community to support the program and help encourage other women to apply. Sasha was earning $15,000 a year before Climb, and since being hired with her CDL she is earning a sustainable wage of $40,000.
How You Would Use the $500 Grant Provided by Searle Brothers?
The Climb program experiences high demand in Sweetwater County. According to 2017 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 49% of single mothers live in poverty with this number increasing to 64% with children under the age of five years old, when majority of brain development occurs.
Living with the chronic stress of poverty, individuals can have increased challenges developing executive functioning skills like planning, goal setting, decision making, and emotional regulation needed to navigate everyday life. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation 2018 Kids Count Data Book, growing up in poverty increases the likelihood that children are exposed to factors which can impair brain development and lead to poor academic, cognitive, and health outcomes, ultimately affecting them into adulthood. Skills Climb believes there is no better way to support the advancement of children in poverty than by providing their parent an opportunity for stability through self-sufficiency.
The overall goal of every Sweetwater Climb program is to ensure that low-income single mothers receive the training, skills, and support necessary to reach economic security and to succeed long-term in all aspects of their lives. Since the Sweetwater Climb site opened, over 200 single mothers and over 400 of their children have benefitted from our unique approach to job training, life skills education, and job placement.
The Sweetwater Climb program model has produced consistently successful outcomes with a 94% graduation rate, monthly wages for employed graduates almost tripling two years after program completion ($1,083 to $2,856), and 81% of graduates who were utilizing food stamps before Climb show a decrease in dependence two years post program. Since the Climb program is free to participants, corporate sponsorship is vital to a single mother’s ability to participate.
Climb works diligently to secure diverse funding opportunities to sustain the program. A $500 award from Searle Brothers will further Climb’s mission by matching additional federal funding for every dollar donated increasing its impact.