WYCF Success Story: YWCA of Sweetwater County

My stay at the shelter was great. I was really worried my 2 kids wouldn’t be able to do anything for Christmas, but thanks to the YWCA CFC, we were able to have a place to stay.

The CFC employees were really friendly, they introduced themselves and showed me around. They asked me if the room I got was ok. It was just me and my kids for a while, then a lot of people came and went, so my anxiety was high. They told me I didn’t have to go upstairs or out of my room if I was uncomfortable. That helped my anxiety go down.

They helped with a lot of stuff. They worked with helping me get a job. When I needed to stay longer, they let me.

They helped me get a place of my own and helped with grocery shopping. Even when I moved out and got my own place. Even though I had moved out, they still helped me. They helped me get the parts to fix my van so I could have reliable transportation for my kids.

Before that they helped with bus passes so I could get around. I felt comfortable, safe, secure, and at home living in the shelter. They also always checked on my kids and I make sure we were ok and if I needed anything.

They paid bills and groceries and all that stuff we needed while there. Also donated a lot of stuff for my new place.

I really loved how close my kids and I got to some of the CFC employees. They are really great people and very helpful. I would recommend people to the CFC if they need help and if I ever need help again, I would go there.

A big THANKS to all the new and old CFC employees, really great program. Now I’m fully back on my feet and feel like a good mom again and safe.”