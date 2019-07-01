Wyoming Agencies Working Together to Reduce Wildlife Collisions

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with other advocacy groups are working together to reduce the number of wildlife collisions on the state’s highways this year.

An average of 6,000 big game-vehicle collisions occur annually in Wyoming, with an average cost of $11,600 in injury and property damage costs per collision.

The agencies have worked together to develop maps indicating the higher impact areas around the state, and have worked to create safer road cross areas. Take a look at the video below to learn about other efforts by the agencies to make roads safer: