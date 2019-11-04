Wyoming at Utah State Kick Off Time Announced

LARAMIE– The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that the Wyoming at Utah State football game on Saturday, November 16 will kick off at 2 pm, M.T. and will be televised on ESPNU. The game will be played at Utah State’s Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

The Cowboys and Aggies will be meeting for the 70th time in the two schools’ histories. The Cowboys have captured two of the last three meetings in the series, including the last meeting in Logan, Utah in 2017.

Wyoming is currently 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West Conference play entering this Saturday’s game at Boise State. Utah State is 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West and will play at Fresno State this coming Saturday.

