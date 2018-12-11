Wyoming Attorney General Says “Wyoming Skill Games” are Illegal Gambling Devices Under Wyoming Law

CHEYENNE– Today, Attorney General Peter K. Michael issued a formal opinion on the legality of the “Wyoming Skill Games,” which are electronic terminals that have become increasingly common in businesses throughout Wyoming.

“At the request of law enforcement officials, I was asked to evaluate whether the electronic games manufactured by Banilla Games are illegal under Wyoming law,” said Attorney General Peter K. Michael.

“With the cooperation of the device distributors, I have examined how they operate. These machines are illegal gambling devices under Wyoming law. Those who play them are engaged in gambling, which is a crime in Wyoming, and those who provide the games are engaged in professional gambling, which is also a crime in Wyoming.”

“Because gambling in Wyoming is a crime, not a civil violation, local law enforcement officials and prosecutors will need to determine the timing of the appropriate next steps if their communities have these machines,” said Attorney General Michael.

The Attorney General’s opinion does not address the lawfulness of the “historic horse racing” terminals at certain pari-mutuel off-track betting locations in Wyoming. These terminals are permitted under separate Wyoming statutes.

Similarly, the Attorney General’s opinion does not affect tribal gaming operations conducted on the Wind River Indian Reservation by the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho tribes.

A copy of the full opinion can be found at here.