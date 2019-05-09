Wyoming Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

LARAMIE- Nonprofits meet critical needs and add vibrancy to Wyoming’s communities. They also depend on donations and grants to fulfill their missions. The Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) is one organization working to support Wyoming nonprofits through grantmaking. The organization announced it is accepting grant applications through June 15th.

In 2018 WYCF granted over $8 million to nonprofits and, at its most recent meeting, the 30-year-old organization distributed over $3 million – $15,250 to Sweetwater County charitable organizations by the Rock Springs Area Local Board of WYCF.



“We are truly grateful that the Wyoming Community Foundation chooses to believe in our mission here in the community,” says CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Lisa Stewart. “The Wyoming Community Foundation helps us continue to keep our blue doors open.”



The Boys and Girls Club, which received a general operating grant, was one of five to be recommended funding by the Rock Springs Area Local Board:

● Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County

● Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters

● Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation

● Raising Readers in Wyoming

● Youth Alternative Home Association



The Wyoming Community Foundation’s next grant application deadline is June 15th. Nonprofit organizations working to strengthen their communities are encouraged to apply.

For more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation, the organizations it supports or getting involved, visit www.WYCF.org or call (307) 721-8300.

