Wyoming High School Graduation Rate Improves for Sixth Year

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education released high school graduation rates for the 2018-19 school year Tuesday morning.

Locally, the graduation rate for Sweetwater #1 fell slightly to 72.7%, down from 74.2% in 2017-18. The graduation rate for Sweetwater #2 was 93.5%, an increase from 92.3% in 2017-18.

Read the full press release on statewide graduation rates from the Wyoming Department of Education below.

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced today that high school graduation rates increased to 82.1% in 2018-19, marking the sixth consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6% of students graduated.

Full graduation rate statistics are available here.

“Wyoming has reached the highest graduation rate under this methodology, which was put in place over a decade ago,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “More Wyoming students are prepared to succeed in college careers and military service. Districts have worked hard to increase the number of students who received a diploma, and I am proud of that effort. But we must continue to focus on the 18 percent of students who don’t finish, and work to ensure that high school and earning a diploma is relevant to them.”

Sixteen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above, up from fifteen districts last year:

Lincoln #1: 100.00%

Washakie #2: 100.00%

Laramie #2: 97.10%

Sheridan #1: 96.72%

Sublette #9: 96.67%

Big Horn #2: 95.92%

Platte #2: 95.45%

Teton #1: 93.99%

Sweetwater #2: 93.52%

Unita #6: 92.45%

Crook #1: 92.11%

Park #6: 92.05%

Fremont #24: 91.30%

Johnson #1: 91.01%

Sublette #1: 90.59%

Big Horn #3: 90.00%

Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using the Federal Four-Year Adjusted Cohort Methodology established by the U.S. Department of Education, complying with federal law that requires all states to calculate graduation rates the same way. Students are counted in the four-year, “on-time,” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by September 15 following their cohort’s fourth year. Five- and six-year graduation rates are also calculated, and can be viewed with the rest of the graduation rate data.