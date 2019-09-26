Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp Escapees Remain At Large; Stolen Vehicle Found in Laramie

CHEYENNE– Officials from the Laramie Police Department have confirmed that a truck believed to have been stolen by two inmate escapees from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle was discovered abandoned in front of a construction company in Laramie.

The truck, a Ford F-150 belonging to the city of Newcastle, had been parked outside of Laramie’s Gem City Roofing Company just off of Interstate 80 since Monday, September 23, but was not reported to the police until earlier today.

In addition, Laramie PD received a stolen vehicle report early Monday morning. The missing vehicle is a black 2005 Subaru Forester bearing the license plate number WY 5- 21517.

Authorities believe there may be a connection between the two incidents. Anyone with information on the stolen Subaru should call the Laramie Dispatch Center at (307) 721-2526.

WHCC Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson remain at large.

Green and Simpson escaped on foot from WHCC, a minimum custody facility, on Sunday night, September 22. They are alleged to have stolen the truck in Newcastle later that night.

On Wednesday, September 25, Newcastle law enforcement discovered the uniforms that Green and Simpson had been wearing at the time of their escape. The uniforms were found in the same area where the truck was stolen.

Green is 5 foot, 10 inches, approximately 170 lbs, white, gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old and was last seen wearing brown tortoise-shell eyeglasses. He has no distinguishing scars or tattoos.

Simpson is five foot, ten inches, approximately 165 lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. He is 30 years old. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on right forearm, and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hell cat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eye glasses.

Updated photos are attached. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the inmates is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Green is serving a sentence for Larceny. He was sentenced in 2015 to 3 to 8 years. Simpson is serving a sentence for Aggravated Burglary w/Weapon. He was sentenced in 2012 to 5 to 15 years.

Simpson is believed to be travelling with the black lab-mix dog named Shadow he stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program.