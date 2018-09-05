Wyoming Main Street Offering Grants to Historic Property Owners

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Main Street is offering $20,000 in grants to assist with the costs of architectural assessment and design work for the rehabilitation of historic properties.

Private, nonprofit and government property owners are invited to apply for the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund money by Sept. 15.

Wyoming Main Street is a program of the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency. The program assists its member communities with downtown revitalization efforts through technical assistance and grant funding.

Each Main Street community leverages the power of the National Main Street Center’s four-point approach to revitalization.

Applications can be found at wyomingbusiness.org/content/ applications.

For more information, call Historic Preservation Architect Linda Kiisk, historic preservation architect for the State Historic Preservation Office, at 307-777-7566, or Desiree Brothe, community development coordinator for the Wyoming Business Council, at 307-631-6137.