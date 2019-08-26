Wyoming Natives Named Team Captains as Pokes Gear Up for Season Opener

LARAMIE — Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl announced his captains for the 2019 season on Saturday, and two of them are from right here in the Cowboy State.

This season’s captains are senior linebacker Logan Wilson, senior tight end Josh Harshman, senior defensive end Josiah Hall, senior wide receiver Austin Conway and redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers.

Wilson is a three time captain for the Cowboys. He’s started every game of his college career for the Cowboys — 39 consecutive entering his senior season. He enters the 2019 season with 316 career tackles, which ranks No. 2 among all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players currently playing.

Harshman has played in 41 career games for the Pokes at tight end. He has 23 receptions for 246 yards in his career with one touchdown. A Casper native alongside teammate Logan Wilson, the duo also played together in high school.

Josh Harshman

Logan Wilson

Josiah Hall has appeared in 35 career games for the Pokes at defensive end. He has 51 career tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Hall battled injuries last season, but recorded a career-high 24 tackles in 2017 for the Brown and Gold.

Conway has appeared in 39 career games for the Pokes with 105 catches for 906 yards with four touchdowns. He appeared in all 12 games for the Pokes last season recording a team-high 32 catches for 250 yards. He also rushed for 80 yards for the year.

Chambers becomes the seventh Cowboy to be named a team captain under their junior season. He appeared in four games under center for the Pokes. He held a 3-1 record in those contests including going 3-0 as a starter. Chambers was 15-of-25 passing for 60 percent. He also threw for 266 yards with three touchdowns, and rushed for 329 yards finishing with 595 yards of total offense.

2019 Season to Kick Off Aug. 31 with First-Time Event vs. Missouri

Wyoming will kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when UW hosts the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., M.T. It marks only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC team.

The first SEC team to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was Ole Miss in 2004. Wyoming defeated the Rebels in that game, 37-32.

A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is being planned for Wyoming’s season opener versus Missouri. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.



Fans may access more information on tickets and t-shirts for the “Stripe Out” by going to: GoWyo.com/StripeOut



Tickets to Wyoming Football games are available by going online at: GoWyo.com/tickets; by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu; by calling (307) 766-7220; or by stopping by the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive on the UW Campus.