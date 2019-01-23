Wyoming Senate Committee Kills Ban On “Crossover Voting” Measure

CHEYENNE — A bill that received a lot of pre-session bluster never made it out of committee this week.

Senate File 32 proposed a ban on “crossover voting” but failed in the Senate Corporation Committee yesterday on a 3-2 vote.

“Crossover voting” allows voters to change their party affiliation at the polls to vote in the primary of their choosing on that day.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The bill was heavily backed by Teton County billionaire Foster Friess, who lost in the primary election last August to eventual Governor-elect Mark Gordon.

Friess, and other supporters of the bill like sponsor Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester), filed the bill in response to the Republican State Central Committee’s charge that Democrats helped Gov. Mark Gordon win the GOP primary by switching parties on primary election.

The Vote Count

However, the three no votes were cast by Republicans; Cale Case (R-Lander), Charles Scott (R-Casper) and Chairman Bill Landen (R-Casper) who cast the deciding vote.

A number of senators, like Scott, said their constituents thought the bill infringed on their right to vote and that it would have cut independents out of the primary election.

Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton (D-Sweetwater) said there are good reasons for crossover voting, such as no choice, or when a voter feels their party’s choice is a poor choice or a foregone conclusion and prefers to have options when the general election arrives.

“Some voters prefer to vote by candidate rather than by party and want to support a candidate in the primary to ensure that candidate advances,” she said. “Voter choice and options should remain as open as possible and not be limited to party politics.”

Biteman’s Claim

Biteman originally proposed the bill because he charged that “outside groups” had engaged in “organized meddling” to prevent Republicans from choosing their nominees.

Biteman said he’s captured screen shots of posts on social media from people who bragged after the primary that they “gamed the system.”

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle) said increases in technology have made politics messier and provided more opportunities for meddling, while Sen. Lynn Hutchings (R-Cheyenne) suggested that maybe people who move to Wyoming should wait a year before being able to register to vote in a primary.

In casting his deciding vote, Landen said he was “a liberty and freedom kind of guy” and this bill did not feel like the “Wyoming way.”