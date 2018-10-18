Wyoming Untrapped to Host Trap Release Workshop on October 25

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Untrapped, an organization dedicated to creating a safe and humane environment for people, pets and wildlife through education and trapping regulation reform, is hosting a trap release workshop to show pet owners how to release their pet from traps that are increasingly present on our public lands in recent years.

The workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Western Wyoming Community College. This workshop is the final in a series beginning in Jackson, continuing in Lander and finally Rock Springs.

Dave Pauli, Senior Advisor of Wildlife Response and Policy for the Humane Society of the United States, will demonstrate how to release pets from a variety of traps, using specific tools or by improvising using items such as dog leashes. Mr. Pauli has traveled the world, giving workshops and rescuing a variety of animals.

As it is commonly unknown, there are thousands of traps and snares on public lands in

Wyoming. There is a trapping season for fur-bearing animals including pine marten, bobcats, mink, muskrat, weasel, and beavers, which extends from October 1 to April 30 each year. However, traps and snares can be set out for predators such as coyotes, red foxes, porcupine, raccoons, and skunks year-round on almost any type of land in Wyoming. The public trails and lands that you recreate on can have traps and snares present at all times of the year.

Wyoming Untrapped is a non-profit organization based in Jackson that is aiming to create a safe and humane environment for people, pets and wildlife through education and trapping regulation reform. One of the organization’s main goals is to educate people who are recreating on public trails about the safety hazards, such as traps and snares, as well as poison devices such as M-44 cyanide “bombs.” There continue to be incidents of pets caught in traps across the state.

Wyoming Untrapped has confirmed at least 30 reported incidents in which pets have been caught by traps in Wyoming since 2011. Some pets sustained serious injuries that required costly veterinary care. With no required reporting in Wyoming, there are many more non-documented cases involving household pets.

A properly set trap is very difficult to see and many of them are baited, which will draw your pet to it. There is no regulation that prohibits the placement of a trap on a trail. There is no limit to how many traps can be placed by each trapper. There are also very few limits on how many fur-bearing animals can be trapped each year. Trappers are not required to report trapped animals, how many animals they trap or any non-target animals, such as dogs, that are trapped.

If you see a trap, trapped animal or if you have a pet that is caught by a trap, please contact Wyoming Untrapped at 307-201-2422, info@wyominguntrapped.org or www.wyomingutrapped.org/database/submit/.