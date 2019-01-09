Wyoming Will Again Be The Best Place to View Eclipse

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two summers ago Wyoming was the most popular state in the country to view the solar eclipse.

Certain areas of the state were some of the few places in the entire world where you could actually witness the total eclipse of the sun.

Thousand and thousands of people descended on Wyoming to get a glimpse of this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Hotels and motels were booked for months in advance, and the state enjoyed an economic boost that only happens about once ever century.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While a lunar eclipse doesn’t have quite the cache or wonder of a solar eclipse because the viewing area is much wider, it’s still fascinating nonetheless. And once again, Wyoming will be one of the best places to be on January 20 when a total eclipse of the moon takes place.

This event is called the January Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse and it will reach its totality right about 10:20 p.m.

So take a short nap on that Sunday, find some wide open spaces around Sweetwater County, and get a glimpse of this eclipse that will send the parts of the state into total darkness.