Young At Heart to Host Easter Eggs-Travaganza

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Young at Heart is excited to host a free Easter Carnival for the community to enjoy.

The carnival will have craft stations, games, prizes, and an Easter Bunny for some fun photo opportunities. There will also be an amazing bake sale for your holiday desserts and a fabulous cookie exchange.

A pancake breakfast is offered Saturday morning until noon, for adults $6 and children and seniors $4.

The event will take place Friday, April 19 1 pm to 4 pm and Saturday, April 20 9 am to 2 pm. For any questions, please contact Sam Faulks at (307)352-6737.