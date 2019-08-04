You’re Invited–Castle Rock Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Location

Join Castle Rock Medical Center on Tuesday August 6, 2019 as they break ground on constructing their new building.

When 10:30 am – 11:30 am Where 1400 Uinta Dr. in Green River

Light refreshments will be served.

More Information

The new Castle Rock Medical Center building will be located just in front of the existing building, closer to the road. The existing building will remain open during construction, although there will be times when the parking lot or route to our front door will be altered. We plan to have clear signage during those times to help direct you.

Thank you for your continued support. We hope to see you there!

