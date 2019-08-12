You’re Invited to the Grand Opening of Amber Kramer–State Farm

By

Amber Kramer–State Farm will host their Grand Opening celebration on Friday, August 16 from 12-3pm.

You’re invited to come out and join in on the food and fun!

When August 16, 2019 from 12-3pm Where 906 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs, WY

An official ribbon cutting will take place at noon . ✂

will take place at . ✂ 🎉 Stop by for some food and fun, cornhole and giveaways!

Helping them celebrate will be the Hungry Buddha and Hokulia Shave Ice!

We’ll see you there! 👋

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.